The Crow is Resurrected with New One:12 Figure from Mezco Toyz

The story of Eric Draven is told once again as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest One:12 Collective figure. The Crow rises from the grave once again with an incredible figure that is loaded with detail and accessories. The figure is jam-packed with film-accurate accessories, which will include a guitar, tombstone, katana, crow-shaped flame displays, and a variety of displayable crows. This is a remarkable assortment of added features for any One:12 figure, so this is a real treat for any horror fans out there. Mezco Toyz captures the essence of The Crow with a remarkable sculpt, four head portraits, and the perfect amount of accessories. The One:12 Collective Eric Draven figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $100, set to release between March-May 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Tell them Eric Draven sends his Regards." Rising from the grave, The Crow joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Crow features four head portraits with various expressions, including surprised, teeth-gritting, smirking, and standard sculpts. The supernatural avenger is outfitted in a black shirt, leather-like pants, leather-like overcoat, and wears his fiancée's engagement ring around his neck in her memory."

"The Crow is brimming with film-accurate accessories including a crow-shaped flame display, a guitar with a leather-like strap, a tombstone with a crow that can sit atop, a flying crow that attaches to his display base, various weapons, and much more. After a crow brings Eric Draven's restless soul back from the dead, he sets out to wreak revenge upon his killers."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE CROW FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of knife/sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (L) One (1) bullet hole hand (R)



COSTUME:

Weathered shirt

Engagement ring necklace

Leather-like overcoat

Leather-like motorcycle pants

Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) crow-shaped flame display

One (1) guitar with leather-like strap

One (1) katana

One (1) Pierrot mask

One (1) tombstone

One (1) sitting bird (sits atop tombstone)

One (1) flying crow (attaches to display base)

Two (2) posing wires for crows

One (1) knife

One (1) lighter

One (1) Gabriel cat

One (1) weathervane

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post