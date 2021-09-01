The Crow is Resurrected with New One:12 Figure from Mezco Toyz
The story of Eric Draven is told once again as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest One:12 Collective figure. The Crow rises from the grave once again with an incredible figure that is loaded with detail and accessories. The figure is jam-packed with film-accurate accessories, which will include a guitar, tombstone, katana, crow-shaped flame displays, and a variety of displayable crows. This is a remarkable assortment of added features for any One:12 figure, so this is a real treat for any horror fans out there. Mezco Toyz captures the essence of The Crow with a remarkable sculpt, four head portraits, and the perfect amount of accessories. The One:12 Collective Eric Draven figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $100, set to release between March-May 2022, and pre-orders are live here.
"Tell them Eric Draven sends his Regards." Rising from the grave, The Crow joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Crow features four head portraits with various expressions, including surprised, teeth-gritting, smirking, and standard sculpts. The supernatural avenger is outfitted in a black shirt, leather-like pants, leather-like overcoat, and wears his fiancée's engagement ring around his neck in her memory."
"The Crow is brimming with film-accurate accessories including a crow-shaped flame display, a guitar with a leather-like strap, a tombstone with a crow that can sit atop, a flying crow that attaches to his display base, various weapons, and much more. After a crow brings Eric Draven's restless soul back from the dead, he sets out to wreak revenge upon his killers."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE CROW FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Four (4) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of knife/sword holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pointing hand (L)
- One (1) bullet hole hand (R)
COSTUME:
- Weathered shirt
- Engagement ring necklace
- Leather-like overcoat
- Leather-like motorcycle pants
- Combat boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) crow-shaped flame display
- One (1) guitar with leather-like strap
- One (1) katana
- One (1) Pierrot mask
- One (1) tombstone
- One (1) sitting bird (sits atop tombstone)
- One (1) flying crow (attaches to display base)
- Two (2) posing wires for crows
- One (1) knife
- One (1) lighter
- One (1) Gabriel cat
- One (1) weathervane
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post