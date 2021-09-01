The Crow is Resurrected with New One:12 Figure from Mezco Toyz

The story of Eric Draven is told once again as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest One:12 Collective figure. The Crow rises from the grave once again with an incredible figure that is loaded with detail and accessories. The figure is jam-packed with film-accurate accessories, which will include a guitar, tombstone, katana, crow-shaped flame displays, and a variety of displayable crows. This is a remarkable assortment of added features for any One:12 figure, so this is a real treat for any horror fans out there. Mezco Toyz captures the essence of The Crow with a remarkable sculpt, four head portraits, and the perfect amount of accessories. The One:12 Collective Eric Draven figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $100, set to release between March-May 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Tell them Eric Draven sends his Regards." Rising from the grave, The Crow joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Crow features four head portraits with various expressions, including surprised, teeth-gritting, smirking, and standard sculpts. The supernatural avenger is outfitted in a black shirt, leather-like pants, leather-like overcoat, and wears his fiancée's engagement ring around his neck in her memory."

"The Crow is brimming with film-accurate accessories including a crow-shaped flame display, a guitar with a leather-like strap, a tombstone with a crow that can sit atop, a flying crow that attaches to his display base, various weapons, and much more. After a crow brings Eric Draven's restless soul back from the dead, he sets out to wreak revenge upon his killers."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE CROW FIGURE FEATURES:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • Four (4) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Ten (10) interchangeable hands
    • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
    • One (1) pair of knife/sword holding hands (L&R)
    • One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)
    • One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
    • One (1) pointing hand (L)
    • One (1) bullet hole hand (R)

COSTUME:

  • Weathered shirt
  • Engagement ring necklace
  • Leather-like overcoat
  • Leather-like motorcycle pants
  • Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

  • One (1) crow-shaped flame display
  • One (1) guitar with leather-like strap
  • One (1) katana
  • One (1) Pierrot mask
  • One (1) tombstone
  • One (1) sitting bird (sits atop tombstone)
  • One (1) flying crow (attaches to display base)
  • Two (2) posing wires for crows
  • One (1) knife
  • One (1) lighter
  • One (1) Gabriel cat
  • One (1) weathervane
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

