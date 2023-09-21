Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune, McFarlane Toys

The Desert Messiah Arrives as McFarlane Debuts Dune: Part Two Figures

McFarlane Toys is embracing the sandstorm as they unveil a new set of 7” scale action figures from the upcoming film Dune: Part Two

Step into the epic universe of Dune once again with a brand new wave of figures from McFarlane Toys. Dune: Part Two would have been arriving in the next couple of months but has since been pushed to 2023. However, McFarlane Toys already had an impressive set of figures to bring to fans, including the return of The Chosen One, Paul Atreides. The prophesied Kwisatz Haderach, portrayed by Timothy Chalamet, is back and ready to honor the House of Atreides. This new Dune: Part Two wave of figures brings Paul's attire from the arid desert planet Arrakis to life with new fabric elements. A lot of detail was put into his Fremen desert attire, and McFarlane Toys has given this interstellar desert wanderer a sword and desert base.

Get ready to embark on a journey through the sands of Arrakis, and let the sands and worms transport your collection. Paul Atredies will come in at 7" tall, have 22 points of articulation, and will be part of a pretty big wave of Dune: Part Two figures. Pre-orders are already live for the entire set of figures are already live for $22.99 each and with an October 2023 release. Fans can find the whole wave right here, and Dune: Part Two will now arrive on March 14, 2024. Long Live the House of Atredies!

Paul Atreides (Dune: Part 2)

"Paul Atreides must face his destiny as he continues the epic adventure that has taken him across the galaxy to the most dangerous planet in the known universe: Dune."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DUNE: PART TWO

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

PAUL ATREIDES™ is based on his look in the theatrical film DUNE: PART TWO

Includes sword, soft goods cloak, collectible art card and environmental figure base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DUNE figures

