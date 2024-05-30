Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Marvel Comics, mezco toyz, spider-man

The Die is Cast with Mezco's New Marvel Comics One:12 Doctor Octopus

The Marvel Comics universe continues to come to life as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest One:12 figure with Doctor Octopus

Article Summary Mezco Toyz introduces One:12 Marvel's Doctor Octopus figure with impressive details.

Includes three head sculpts, swappable hands, and fabric suit right from the comics.

Doc Ock features posable tentacles with interchangeable claws for dynamic posing.

Available for pre-order at $112 with a January 2025 release, perfect for Marvel fans.

The die is cast as one of Spider-Man's deadliest villains has arrived at Mezco Toyz! Coming to life from the pages of classic Marvel Comics stories, Doctor Octopus has arrived and is ready to crush that wall-crawler. This figure is loaded with some impressive detail and accessories that even the Doctor himself would say are superior. For swappable parts, Mezco Toyz has included three interchangeable head sculpts and a variety of swappable hands. His fabric suit comes right from the pages of Marvel Comics, featuring that green and yellow jumpsuit. Doc Ock will also come with a lab coat as well as three different styles of tentacle arms and five different styles of tentacle claws. This is one figure that captures the fury of the deadly Doctor Octopus, and he will go well with some of the other One:12 Collective Marvel Comics Spider-Man figures. Spider-Man fans and Marvel Villains collectors will be able to pre-order the One:12 Collective Doctor Octopus for $112 right on Mezco Toyz with a January 2025 release date.

"Scientist, inventor, and criminal mastermind — Marvel's Doctor Octopus joins the One:12 Collective lineup! Straight from the comic pages, the One:12 Collective Doctor Octopus is dressed in his classic green bodysuit, featuring a removable lab coat and three interchangeable head portraits in varying expressions. The maniacal menace wields his signature weapon— sets of four highly posable, tentacle-like arms in different lengths that are assembled on his back, complete with multiple interchangeable claws for each arm."

"After being exposed to atomic radiation during a lab accident, Dr. Otto Octavius found himself fused to mechanical tentacle-like arms. The same incident also has altered his mind, allowing him to mentally control his newly fused appendages, tragically at the cost of mental stability. He will now stop at nothing to gain more power and defeat his perennial foe, Spider-Man."

