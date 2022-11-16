The Eiffel Tower Comes to Life with 10,001 Piece LEGO Set

LEGO wants fans to bring the architecture of France home with their newest LEGO Ideas set. Forget the plane tickets; the Eiffel Tower comes home with this massive 10,001-piece construction set. When fully built, the tower stands a whopping 58" tall and 22.5" wide, and it comes together in 4 parts. LEGO went all in with this set and even featured a similar conduction style to the way the real Eiffel Tower was built. This not only makes this a remarkable set but a fun history lesson about Gustave Eiffel's engineering all in one. Impressive true-to-life details are packed throughout the set, including the greenery under the tower, observation platforms, as well as the broadcast tower, elevators, and the French Flag is the cherry on the top. A set like this is designed with more adult master builders in mind and comes in at a whopping $629.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on November 25, 2022, and the Eiffel Tower can be found right here.

Book a Flight to Paris, France with LEGO

"Ready for an awe-inspiring challenge? Standing at almost 5 feet tall, the LEGO® Eiffel tower (10307) set for adults is the flagship model in the LEGO Travel & History series. And it's not just one of the tallest LEGO sets ever, it's got one of the largest piece counts too – with 10,001 pieces for an immersive experience from start to finish. It also makes a top gift idea for travel or history lovers."

"Just like the original construction, this collectible model is assembled in 4 sections. The process closely follows the way the real tower was built, giving you a unique insight into Gustave Eiffel's engineering brilliance. Discover true-to-life details throughout, including landscaping, 3 observation platforms, elevators and a broadcast tower, topped off with the French flag. Travel somewhere new with LEGO sets for adults. Discover some of the world's greatest landmarks with LEGO Travel & History sets, recreated in incredible detail."

Recreate history – You'll assemble this Eiffel tower (10307) model in 4 parts, reminiscent of the original monument's construction, and learn novel building techniques to delight LEGO® fans

Faithful geometry – This 360° model closely follows the real Eiffel tower's decor with arches, supports, cross bracing, railings and even a faithful view when looking up from beneath

Set the scene – Take your time crafting the Esplanade, where ground-level details include Parisian lampposts, benches, trees and shrubs

Ascend the tower – Head skyward as you assemble the 4 plinths, 3 observation platforms, elevators with cabling, Gustave Eiffel's private office at the top and broadcast tower

Separates for transportation – This LEGO® Eiffel tower model separates into 4 parts and features carry handles so you can move and display your build

Dimensions – Model measures over 58.5 in. (149 cm) high, 22.5 in. (57 cm) wide and 22.5 in. (57 cm) deep, making it one of the largest ever LEGO® model sets