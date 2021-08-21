The Eternals Arrive With Massive Wave of MCU Pops From Funko

The Eternals is a couple of months away as the next MCU film to take place after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not much is know about the film, but The Eternals have been in Marvel Comics for a long time, and it will be nice to see what Marvel Studios does with their story. To prepare for the launch of the film, Funko has revealed a massive wave of The Eternals Pops, giving the entire world to Pop form with commons, exclusives, and even a 10". There are 20 Pops revealed for the first wave of figures with 13 common releases, 1 Chase, 6 retailer exclusives, and 1 Jumbo Pop.

Starting us off is the set of common Pops which will feature the main cast Ikaris, Thena, Sersi, Phastos, Sprite, Druig, Makkari, Kingo, Dane Whitman, Ajak, Kro, and Gilgamesh. Gilgamesh is the only Pop in the wave getting a Chase variant with a special Glow-in-the-Dark Chase showing him with gild eyes and in an action pose. The Eternals will feature a Celestial known as Arishem will be the one getting a 10" jumbo Pop, which is perfect for this Marvel character. As we work our way onto the exclusives, Entertainment Earth is also offering Limited Edition Pops of each of the common The Eternals characters that will have a special card pack inside. Each EE Exclusive will be limited to 3,064 pieces with the chance of pulling 1 of 3 Pop Cards of the character in a different rarity. These Pops are identical to the common versions for MCU collectors but will just include a card pack, stickers box and can all be found here.

Lastly, we are seeing some of the retailer exclusive Pops coming from The Eternals with Ikaris in Street Clothes going to the Funko Shop, Sersi in Street Clothes heading to Target here, and we also have Phastos with Gold Eyes who is going to be exclusive to FYE here. Marvel fans will also be getting a new beast version of Kro, which is heading exclusively to GameStop here, Thena with Dual Weapons coming as a Walmart Exclusive here, as well as a translucent Sprite heading to Book-A-Million, which can be found here. All of these The Eternals are fantastic, and once the movie drops, I'm sure they will be highly sought after. All of the Pops is set for a Fall release, with the main commons coming in October (found here) and a lot of the exclusives reading between Oct-Dec 2021.