The Exorcist Vomit Splattered ReAction Figure Arrives from Super7

It might be just the beginning of August, but it is already time to start preparing for Halloween. We all know that Fall is the best time of the year, with pumpkin everything and the love of horror is back in the air. Horror fans never really get justice when it comes to collectibles as they only really arrive in October, but thankfully we have horror fans at Mezco Toyz and Super7 that want some year-round horror. Super7 has been unveiling new spooky collectibles each week as they started their Countdown to Boodega event. Their newest release takes us all the way back to 1973 with one of the most iconic horror films around, The Exorcist. Demons and possession are real, and it has taken over young Reagan MacNeil, and it's up to two priests to free her.

Super7 captures some of the more disgusting parts of The Exorcist as they debut their Vomit Splattered Reagan ReAction figure. Move over Blood Splattered deco; Vomit Splattered deco is now in with a truly awesome 3.75" card backed figure. Reagan will feature a vomit splattered deco on the figure and the card back, as well as come with a cross accessory. The ReAction series has always been incredible for their card backs, and Super7 did right by this one. Reagan is priced at $20 and can be purchased today right here.

"When the demon Pazuzu possesses young Regan MacNeil, she ends up spewing a lot more than foul language and foreign-tongues while fighting against an exorcism! This 3.75" articulated The Exorcist ReAction Figure of Regan MacNeil features green vomit splatter, a fully rotating head, and a vomit-splattered cross accessory. This head-turning (literally!) Regan ReAction Figure will make any horror fan who doesn't possess one just as green with envy!"