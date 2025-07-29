Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The Force is with Hasbro's New Star Wars NYCC 2025 Exclusive 3-Pack

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are already live

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jedi Spirits 3-Pack as an NYCC 2025 exclusive collectible.

The set features Force spirit figures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi‑Wan Kenobi, and Yoda from Return of the Jedi.

Anakin includes two head sculpts, honoring both Sebastian Shaw and Hayden Christensen versions of the character.

Each 3.75-inch figure is highly detailed with soft goods robes, translucent effects, and multiple accessories.

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jedi Spirits 3‑Pack is the new Fall Con 2025 exclusive that was revealed at San Diego Comic‑Con. This 3.75‑inch scale collector set includes the Force spirit versions of Anakin Skywalker, Obi‑Wan Kenobi, and Yoda, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Each figure features photorealistic sculpting, multiple points of articulation, translucent ghost-like elements, and soft‐goods robes. To make things better, Hasbro has included a special accessory to please both new and old Star Wars fans.

Anakin will come with an extra interchangeable portrait head, allowing fans to display him as both versions of Anakin Skywalker. Before the updated post-prequel special edition films, the original Star Wars films showcased Sebastian Shaw as the older Jedi Knight before Hayden Christensen took over. This is a beautiful nod to the legacy of the film and Anakin, which collectors will be able to own for $49.99. Pre-orders aren't live yet, but this Star Wars Force Spirits 3-Pack will be offered at Fall 2025 conventions like NYCC 2025, MCM London, and Hasbro Pulse at a late date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Jedi Spirits 3-Pack (NYCC 2025)

"As Luke Skywalker and his friends celebrate the overthrowing of the Galactic Empire, he sees the Force spirits of his mentors looking on. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Anakin Skywalker (Force Spirit), Yoda (Force Spirit), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Force Spirit) from RETURN OF THE JEDI, this 3.75-inch-scale action figure set makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features scene-inspired photoreal design and multiple points of articulation, plus soft goods robes. Fans can pose out the figures with Master Yoda's cane and an interchangeable portrait head for Anakin (a tribute to both actors who played the role!)."

