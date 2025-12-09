Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, wolverine

The Fury of Wolverine Comes to Iron Studios with New Marvel Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including the legendary X-Men, Wolverine

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new quarter scale Wolverine statue, honoring the X-Men legend’s comic origins.

This hand-painted collectible stands 14.7" tall and features Wolverine in his classic yellow and blue suit.

Includes interchangeable heads, both masked and unmasked, plus swappable bone and Adamantium claws.

Pre-orders are live for $800 on Sideshow Collectibles, with a release planned for December 2026.

Wolverine was introduced by Marvel Comics in The Incredible Hulk #180 (October 1974) with a teaser‑panel cameo, and made his first full appearance soon after in The Incredible Hulk #181 the next month. According to his backstory, Wolverine, originally named James Howlett, was born with retractable bone claws. It was not until after, during the brutal experiments of the Weapon X Program, that Wolverine's skeleton and his bone claws were coated in the nearly indestructible metal alloy called. Adamantium. This transformed him into a living weapon, with his bones becoming virtually unbreakable, and his claws could cut through almost anything.

Iron Studios brings the fury of Wolverine to life with a brand new Marvel Comics Quarter Scale Statue that stands 14.7" and is hand-painted. The statue showcases Logan in his iconic X-Men yellow and blue super suit, with a variety of swappable parts also being included. Iron Studios was sure to add masked and unmasked head sculpts for Wolverine, along with swappable bone and Adamantium claws, and a themed base for those parts. Pre-orders are already live for a whopping $800, and he can be found on Sideshow Collectibles, with payment plans being offered and a December 2026 release.

Marvel Comics Wolverine – Legacy Replica 1/4 Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

