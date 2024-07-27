Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, spider-man

The Green Goblin Joins Iron Studios Spider-Man Villains Diorama

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including a new Spider-Man vs. Villains diorama statue

Article Summary The Green Goblin, Spider-Man's iconic nemesis, is joining Iron Studios' Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama collection.

First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #14, Green Goblin was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Standing 10.5" tall, the statue features Green Goblin on his Goblin Glider with a Pumpkin Bomb in hand.

Priced at $299.99, the collectible is set to release in Q1 2025 with pre-orders available now.

The Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man's most iconic foes, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 all the way back in 1964. He was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko and is depicted as the evil persona of Norman Osborn. As a wealthy industrialist and owner of Oscorp, Norman accidentally becomes the Green Goblin after exposure to an experimental serum. This serum enhances his strength and intelligence but drives him insane, and he has easily put Spider-Man through the ringer through the decades.

Iron Studios is now adding this deadly foe to their ongoing Marvel Comics Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama collection. So far, Rhino, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and Mysterio have all arrived to take down the wall-crawler, and now it's time for some goblin fury. Coming in at 10.5" tall, The Green Goblin is depicted in a Marvel Comics design as he soars in on his infamous Goblin Glider with a Pumpkin Bomb in hand. Priced at $299.99, this Spider-Ma vs. Villains statue is set to release in Q1 2025, and pre-orders are live.

Marvel Comics Green Goblin – Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

"Followed by a dense cloud of smoke emitted by the rocket-propelled Goblin Glider, a sinister figure clad in a tunic, hood, gloves, and purple boots, along with an emerald chain mail resembling scales, executes a low flight over wreckage and artifacts of an apparent laboratory, ready to hurl one of his pumpkin bombs, one of his primary weapons, which he throws with precise aim, rarely missing his target."

"With his inseparable bag of tricks slung over his shoulder, containing various other lethal themed weapons, and his wide yellow eyes focused on his target, along with his ever-present insane smile on his horrifying face, Iron Studios presents the statue "Green Goblin – Spider-man vs Villains Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10", expanding the creation of an Iron Studios diorama inspired by Marvel comics, in which Spider-Man faces some of his greatest archenemies."

