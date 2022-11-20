The Half-Genie Shantae Comes to Life with Good Smile Company

The hit WayForward game series Shantae comes to life with Good Smile Company. Originally debuting in 2002, this Game Boy game was not the biggest release but has since built up quite the fandom. The game takes us to the world of Sequin Land as we follow the journey of Shantae, who is a half-genie. She is the guardian of her hometown known as Scuttle Town, and from the dastardly villain Risky Boots. This dark fantasy game is a fantastic series, and the latest entry came to us in 2020 with Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Fans can now bring her adventure to the 3D world as Good Smile Company adds her to their Nendoroid series.

She might be half-genie, but this new Shantae figure is all wonder with an impressive sculpt and color. She will come with three different face plates allowing fans to display her with winking, attacking, and standard expressions. As for accessories, Shantae will include a fireball, whipping hair, swappable hands and arms for special posing, and her adorable Monkey Form. Shantae is priced at $56.99, set to release in July 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Shantae joins the Nendoroid series! – From the action game series "Shantae" comes a Nendoroid of the Half-Genie girl Shantae! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a winking face and an attacking face. The Nendoroid comes with a fireball optional part, a whipping ponytail part for creating action poses and various interchangeable hand, arm and leg parts that allow you to create dancing poses as well! A miniature figure of Shantae transformed into her Monkey Form is also included. Enjoy displaying it with the Nendoroid!"