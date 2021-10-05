The History of Batman Hits RSVLTS With New Caped Crusader Collection

Nothing can stop RSVLTS as they continue to release a great selection of collaborative tees, with their newest set coming to us from Gotham City. That is right, the Caped Crusader has arrived with four new comfortable and stylish KUNUFLEX button-up tees that will spice up your wardrobe. The legacy of the Bat comes to life with these shirts with two from DC Comics, one iconic card from The Dark Knight, and a return to the classic 1966 era. Starting us off first is The Age of the Bat that puts the comic book pages on you with iconic covers, characters, and bat symbols that will be a necessary addition to your style.

The Joker plays a big role in the Caped Crusader's adventures and RSVLTS made sure to also capture this villain in their collection. With a standard comic book design in the Clown Prince as well as the Joker's Calling Card from the legendary Christopher Nolan trilogy. The last Batman RSVLTS tee brings the classic adventures of Adam West's 1966 Dark Knight to your wardrobe. The Pow! Boom! Zing! KUNUFLEX is loaded with crime-fighting color and has a TV Series trading card design that will put any one of Batman's Rogues Gallery in their place. This whole collaboration from RSVLTS is shipping out today from Gotham City right here at 4 PM EST. Be sure to get them while you can, as the bad boys will surely sell out and be sure to check out the RSVLTS massic catalog to find out some of the other collaborations like Jurassic Park, Friday the 13th, Scooby-Doo, and so much more.

"Age of the Bat (Core) – Over the past 80+ years, Batman has been a force in the world of comic books, heroes and villains. Featuring various comic book covers and the many different looks of Batman™, Robin™, Alfred™, The Joker™, and more, this KUNUFLEX™ button down is the ultimate tribute to the adventures of the Caped Crusader™ throughout time."

"Calling Card (Dark Knight) – Why don't you give me a call when you want to start taking things a little more… seriously. Here's my card. The Joker™ card is the one you typically discard. Sometimes, you forget to take it out of the deck and you have to reshuffle. Generally, it doesn't get a lot of attention. But, maybe it's the one card you should never lose track of, as we truly learned in The Dark Knight. This KUNUFLEX™ button down is a tribute to the calling cards of Gotham's most infamous anarchist, The Joker, a.k.a the man that just wants to watch the world burn."

"Clown Prince (Core) – The Joker™, in his many iterations, is arguably the most iconic comic book villain of all time. And on this dark KUNUFLEX™ button down from our Batman Collection, you get to experience the many moods (and cards) of Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime."

"Pow! Boom! Zing! (Classic) – Holy Batman™! Hope you're wearing sunglasses, because this bright and busy beauty may burn those retinas! Inspired by the vintage trading cards from the original Batman TV series—featuring everything from The Joker™ throwing Robin™ down a well to Batman™ knocking some sense into The Riddler™—you could spend the next century staring at this KUNUFLEX™ button down and keep spotting something new."