Captain America Wields Mjolnir With New Iron Studios Marvel Statue

In the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America surprised fans by showing how worthy of a superhero he was. Wielding Thor's Mjolnir, Cap is ready to take the fight to Thanos with patriotism and lightning. Standing roughly 8.2", Steve Rogers stands on a rocky base as he holds his broken shield and newfound power. The statue is hand-painted, high detailed, and packed with raw emotion that shows Cap is ready for the fight of his life. The Captain America Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga Statue is priced at $139.99. Cap becomes worthy between June – September 2022, with pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to add the companion pieces to your collection as Iron Man and Thor joins the Endgame as well. Once all united, fans can recreate the final battle from Endgame as the big leagues prepare for war.

"Iron Studios, in partnership with Marvel Entertainment, celebrates its historic and adored cinematographic universe with the Infinity Saga line, reproducing new statues that are derived from the most memorable and eternalized scenes from Marvel movies, for collectors. Set on a base shaped like rocky terrain, home to the battlefield of Earth's greatest heroes against the invading forces of the fearsome Titan Thanos and his army of aliens led by his Black Order generals, Iron Studios presents "Captain America Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Infinity Saga – Iron Studios", with the legendary captain Steve Rogers with his inseparable shield on his left arm, which was damaged by Thanos's force, but always ready for combat, and asserting his nobility, holds the enchanted Mjölnir in his right hand, something only allowed to the most worthy."

"Inspired by the unforgettable scene in which, in front of his allies, he finally speaks the famous rallying cry of heroes in the comics: "Avengers Assemble," something very anticipated by fans. The historic completion of the third phase of Marvel's cinematic universe in theaters has become the highest-grossing film of all time, and this moment is also immortalized by Iron Studios in this new diorama composed of the three statues of the protagonist heroes, individually available."