The Joker Hits the Gym As Pre-orders Arrive For New McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys teased that they would be releasing of MegaFig of the Titan Joker from Batman: Arkham Asylum. This massive figure shows off the cynical Joker who has taken the Titan Formula (similar to Bane's Venom) in a last-ditch effort to destroy Batman. McFarlane Toys captures this towering threat with gruesome sculpt with 22 points of articulation, with the main focus on his physical attributes. His design consists of protruding bones, pale white skin, bloody skin tears, and Titan Formula veins that really adds to this beast. The Batman: Arkham Asylum Titan Joker is priced at $41.99, set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"An insanely dangerous Super-Villain, The Joker's white skin, green hair, and blood-red lips belie the chaotic nature underlying his cartoonish appearance. The self-styled Clown Prince of Crime has no superpowers, beyond a capacity for incredible violence and a skill at creating deadly mayhem. He frequently concocts elaborate schemes to entrap his arch nemesis, Batman. One of The Joker's most evil schemes involves his use of the Titan Formula, a potent toxin he secretly funded to be a successor to Bane's Venom. Once injected with it, the host mutates into a large monstrosity and gains vast strength and durability, which allows The Joker to unleash a horrifying army upon an unsuspecting Gotham City!"

"Always thirsty for power, The Joker even injects himself with the formula and transforms into The Joker Titan… but it all proves futile when Batman thwarts The Clown Prince of Crime's plans and stops the chaos from spreading any farther. Megafigs are large figures that match their 7-inch scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."