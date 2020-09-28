The Last of Us Get a Lovable PlayStation Statue from Mamegyorai

To show off the occasion of The Last of Us day (previously known as Outbreak Day) a new set of statues from the iconic PlayStation exclusive game has been revealed. These The Last of Us statues come to us from Mamegyorai with two highly detailed 1/9 scale statues featuring the game leads, Ellie and Joel. Their character designs from the game are capture perfectly here and these statues are separate but can be combined together. Everyones favorite protagonist Joel comes in at 8.5″ tall, while the younger version of Ellie stands 7.5″. Each is displayed with a unique diorama display base and has a gun as they wait to see what is next on their journey.

This is a perfect reveal for PlayStation's The Last of Us and while there is a lot of hate for The Last of Us 2 this statue is a great throwback. Each character is beautifully crafted and the ability to display them together or apart is pretty neat. The Ellie and Joel The Last of Us Statue Set from Mamegyoria is priced at $350. They are set to with a release in March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

THE LAST OF US/ JOEL AND ELLIE 1/9 SCALE FIGURES

"Joel and Ellie's journey brought to life in figure form! The Last of Us is a survival action game that has been extremely popular since its release in 2013 (Exclusive to PlayStation). It has won over 200 game awards from all over the world. Here we have our 1/9 scale figures of "Joel" and "Ellie" from the masterpiece first installment of the series."