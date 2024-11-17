Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: hasbro, shopDisney

The Legacy of Ren Comes to Disney Parks with New Star Wars Lightsaber

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new set of limited edition collectibles from shopDisney as they unveil some new Star Wars items

Article Summary Explore the mysterious Knights of Ren with Marvel Comics and Disney's Star Wars collectibles.

Own a piece of Star Wars history with the limited edition Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, only 5,000 available.

The Ren Lightsaber Hilt comes with sound, lights, and a decorated Knights of Ren display case.

Each hilt includes a unique variant of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book.

The Knights of Red is a very interesting group that was introduced in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy revolving around Kylo Ren. While the movies did not do this group justice, Marvel Comics explored the origins of this Sith adjacent group that gained power during the Era of the Galactic Empire. Ren is the leader of this mysterious group, and Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker come across this group on a mission. Ben would soon seek out this group after the manipulation of Ben by Darth Sidious and Luke's unfortunate lightsaber ignition. Ren is a title that has been passed down for generations, along with the red lightsaber that Disney has now brought to life.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt faithfully comes to life right out of the pages of Marvel Comics for this limited edition release. Limited to only 5,000 pieces, this impressive Legacy Lightsaber comes in a case with lights and sound activation. A Certificate of Authenticity will also be included, along with a copy of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1. Hold the legacy of the Knights of Ren with this limited edition release that is priced at $300. Star Wars fans can buy one right now on shopDisney, with the attachable lightsaber blades being sold separately.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

"You don't follow me, friend, you follow the Ren. The Ren doesn't worry about what it's burning or the right or wrong of it, or the goals it might achieve. The Ren just is. It lives and it consumes and it doesn't apologize." Feel the Force of this detailed limited edition replica Lightsaber hilt. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a decorated Knights of Ren display case with sliding doors and double latch closure, plus Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book with variant cover."

Limited Edition of 5,000

Hilt case features sliding doors on lid, two latch closures and foam interior

Knights of Ren symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber sounds and illuminate red when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately

Includes Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book with variant cover

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!