Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

The Legendary Fortnite Suppy Llama Comes to LEGO with New Set

Get ready to hop off the Battle Bus as LEGO is bringing the world of Fortnite to life with some brand new themed sets

Article Summary LEGO brings Fortnite's iconic Supply Llama to life with a detailed, 691-piece building set.

The set includes game-changing loot such as weapons, Slurp Juice, and Dynamite, perfect for fans.

The 9.5" tall Supply Llama features a movable head, working jaw, and lots of game-themed accessories.

Pre-orders for the $39.99 set are live now, with an exciting October 2024 release date.

The Fortnite Supply Llama is an iconic in-game item in the massively popular battle royale game Fortnite, developed by Epic Games. Introduced in 2017, these colorful, piñata-like llamas are scattered randomly across the game map, offering players valuable loot such as weapons, ammunition, and building materials. These llamas have come to life in some seasons, while in other seasons, they return as static pinata, but they can always change your game. This signature Fortnite item is now coming to life in brick form as it gets its very own set from LEGO.

Coming in at 691 pieces and standing 9.5" tall, this Supply Llama is packed with detail, a movable head, and a working jaw, and it is filled with plenty of game-changing goodies. This will consist of a Grappler, Slap Juice, Slurp Juice, a Rough Ruby, a Back Pack, a Good Luck Charm, and some Dynamite. These new Fortnite LEGO sets are perfect for gamers, and this llama will pair well with the upcoming Peely Bone and Battle Bus sets. Pre-orders are already live with LEGO for $39.99 with an October 2024 release.

The Legendary Fortnite Supply Llama Comes to LEGO

"Bring gaming adventures to life with this LEGO® Fortnite Supply Llama (77071) building set for gamers. Inspired by the LEGO Fortnite video game, it lets fans aged 12 and up create an awesome video game toy. Young gamers will have hours of fun assembling the Fortnite llama piñata, which is known as the Supply Llama in the LEGO Fortnite video game."

Packed with fun details to inspire creative play, it has a movable head and an opening mouth as well as a saddle and loads of cool gear. This includes a Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby, Back Pack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice and Dynamite. Based on exciting items from LEGO Fortnite, these objects encourage kids to recreate their favorite gaming moments off screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!