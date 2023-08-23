Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: drop, lord of the rings

The Lord of the Rings Ringwraiths Has Arrived for Drop's New Keyboard

Return to Middle Earth with the help of Drop once more a new The Lord of the Rings keyboard has arrived from Mordor

"They were once men, great kings of men. Then Sauron the Deceiver gave them nine rings of power"… The Nazgûl are back and on the hunt for the One Ring with the help of Drop and their newest The Lord of the Rings release. A new keyboard has been forged and bright from Middle Earth once more, with the Ringwraiths ready to live again. Just like the previous Mordor, The Lord of the Rings keyboard, this one also features the Black Speech language on the keyboard, letting mortal men feel the power of the dark once more. The Black Speech was the unifying language of all servants of Mordor, and Drop has faithfully captured that evil right on this keyboard with impressive artwork, red and black deco, and swappable keys. The Lord of the Rings fans can even add one of Drop's Middle-Earth's keycaps (seen here) to really capture the Nazgûl's presence. The Ringwraith Keyboard is priced at $149 with an October 2023 release date and found right here.

DROP + The Lord of the Rings Ringwraith Keyboard

"Blinded by their greed, they took them without question. One by one, they fell into darkness…" Sound familiar? It's the fate of Middle-earth's Ringwraiths—and it might just be your fate once you glimpse our new Ringwraith Keyboard. With exceptional build quality, exclusive components, and brand-new case artwork, Drop's official collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises will compel any typist to the point of corruption."

"Sure to catch more than one Eye—and perhaps no less than Nine pairs—it features a red case adorned with specially commissioned case artwork by OSHETART depicting all nine Ringwraiths poised for battle. Up top, it's armed with the Training Kit from our MT3 Black Speech Keycap Set, bolstered by extra modifiers so you can switch between a pure darkness and magma-infused darkness. Inside, the PCBA from our ENTR Keyboard combines with our exclusive Phantom Stabilizers and Holy Panda X Switches for a hauntingly satisfying tactile feel. Go ahead, give in—with a build this good, it's hard not to go Ringwraith."

SPECS

Drop + The Lord of the Rings™

87 keys

Layout: TKL

Case: Black ENTR anodized aluminum case

Pad-printed case artwork (by OSHETART)

Switches: Holy Panda X Switches (soldered)

Keycaps: Drop + The Lord of the Rings™ Black Speech Keycap Set (Training Black Speech Base Kit, with selections from Magma Kit and added novelties)

Drop Phantom Stabilizers

White backlighting

Connectivity: USB-C

