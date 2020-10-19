The Loyal Subjects Introduce New Line of Action Figure Called BST AXN

The Loyal Subjects have fully released their new line of 5″ scale action figures called BST AXN (Best Action). The figures are a little smaller than most figures on the market with a 1/15 scale marking. Each figure does come with the same price tag, though, as they come in at are priced at $15.99 each and will feature roughly 30 points of articulation. The Loyal Subject has a nice assortment of properties under their hands, and it shows. The of the first wave of figures we are getting are from the movies Big Trouble in Little China, Lord of the Rings, and Napoleon Dynamite. There is a nice variety of iconic anime characters getting TLS: BST AXN treatment too, with Cowboy Bebop, Naruto, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Lastly, there are also some real-world rockers from the bands AC/DC, KISS, and Guns and Roses in the wave too. Each one is packed with a small amount of detail, accessories, and nice window packaging that will please both in and out of box collectors.

The Loyal Subjects is trying to give collectors great collectibles at a great price. The thing that intrigues me the most is the wide variety of licenses. If they can capture licenses that many others don't, they might have some real gold by being the first to market it. TLS did give some mention of what they have coming in the future like, Sauron, Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Naruto Shippuden, Death Note, Starship Troopers, and even Ozzy Osbourne. These figures will be great to see in person, and they can be found today at Walmart stores and at GameStop, Hot Topic, and others in the coming weeks. Check out all of the figures, packaging, and descriptions below.

"BST AXN™ 1:15 scale Action Figures are hyper-poseable with up to 31 points of articulation using a modern armature system which brings the figures closer to life, killer paint details, super character likeness, interchangeable hands, multiple accessories, and great sculpt details, all at a super affordable price point! Say "So long" to the large plastic door jams cluttering up the shelves, say "So long" to spending $70.00+ for a piece of your childhood memories, say "So long" to the lame "beat-'em-up-in-the-backyard" cheap plastic batons, and say "Hello" to BST AXN™ – playable, poseable, high quality, detailed, uniform, all at a 5" size, and ONLY $15.99!

With its amazing assortment and variety, BST AXN™ is the ultimate Action Figure mashup, representing everything from Anime, to Action/Adventure, to Sci-Fi, to Movie/TV/Cartoons, to Nostalgia…there isn't a rock that hasn't been lifted, not a single detail left unchecked, BST AXN™ has it all! Spanning favorite properties, BST AXN™ is the comfort food for all action figure enthusiasts. For young and old, not a fan left behind! The first BST AXN™ roll out is in the Entertainment Section at Walmart, setting now!

Included in the set are an Anime assortment of Fullmetal Alchemist™ (Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric), Cowboy Bebop™ (Spike Spiegel and Vicious), Naruto Shippuden™ (Kakshi Hatake, and Naruto Uzumaki). Following in October will be The Demon® (Gene Simmons, KISS), Angus Young (AC/DC™) and Slash™ (Guns N' Roses) in the Music Section, and Gandalf the Grey™, Napoleon Dynamite™, and Lightning from Big Trouble in Little China™ in Entertainment! With other launch partners including Hot Topic and Diamond Comic Distributors, this undoubtedly is going to be a BST AXN™ Holiday!"

"On the horizon are 1:15 scale The Spaceman® (Ace Frehley, KISS), Sauron (Lord of the Rings), Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender™, Buffy and Angel (Buffy the Vampire Slayer™), Rock Lee and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden™), Death Note™, Starship Troopers™, Ozzy Osbourne, and more! All with killer sculpt details, tons of playability, tons of poseability, "swap-out" heads and hands, killer accessories, BST AXN™ insignia stands, and a secret BST AXN™ sticker included in every box! Still, all this for $15.99!"