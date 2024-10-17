Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Superman: The Movie DC Multiverse Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as brand new set of figures are on the way including one from Superman: The Movie

Article Summary Celebrate the legacy of Superman with McFarlane Toys' new release featuring Christopher Reeves.

The 7" Superman figure includes a fabric cape, two head sculpts, and eight extra pairs of hands.

Pre-order the Superman: The Movie figure now for $29.99; it's set for release in Q1 2025.

Experience the 1978 movie magic with this collectible, featuring 22 articulation points.

In 1978, the world changed as it was greeted with one of the greatest comic book films around, Superman: The Movie. This was the first time that the Man of Steel made his way onto the big screen, with the incredible Christopher Reeves taking on the character. He captured the duality between the Man of Steel and Clark Kent perfectly, making it a truly unique portrayal. The legacy that Christopher Reeves lives on through the role of Superman, and now McFarlane Toys has surprised fans by bringing him into the DC Multiverse. A new DC Comics Collector Edition set of figures has arrived, including a new release from Superman: The Movie.

Super will feature a glorious fabric cape, along with an incredible likeness to Christopher Reeves and his brightly colored suit right off the screen. Two different head sculpts will be included, along with eight extra pairs of hands, to make sure you capture that perfect pose. Superman fans can pre-order the Superman: The Movie DC Collector Edition figure right now for $29.99. He is set to arrive in Q1 2025, and pre-orders are selling out fast online, so get one while you can.

Superman: The Movie (1978) McFarlane Collector Edition #25

"From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to earth. Here he grows up to become Clark Kent, a mild-mannered reporter with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978).

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 8 extra hands, alternate head portrait and figure display base figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!