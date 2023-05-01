The Magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast Arrives at Iron Studios New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like the Beauty and the Beast

The magic of Disney comes to life with Iron Studios and their latest set of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Coming to life the legendary animated film Beauty and the Beast, fans get to resist the iconic ballroom scene. Standing at 11.5" tall, Beast Kingdom captures these lovers as they are dressed up and surrounded by friends. Besides Beast and Belle, the statue also shows off Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and her son Chip. Disney collectors will appreciate the hand-painted detail that will give Beauty and the Beast fans a remarkable collectible and help bring a tear to their eye. Bring home the love of these two and celebrate a Disney classic right here for a whopping $810. This could is set to arrive in June 2024, and be sure to check out all of the other new and upcoming statues from Iron Studios.

A Tale as Old A Time Arrives at Iron Studios

"With a curtain of stars decorating the big stained-glass in the background, and big branches of roses sprouting from marble columns that climb in tendrils. A bestial creature with brown fur, horns, claws, and a tail, wearing formal noble attire, gently conducts a romantic dance with a beautiful young woman with long brown hair. Over a set base that reminds the ballroom of his palace, with the stairs and red carpet in the front."

"The peculiar couple is observed by Lumiere, the castle's charismatic but rebellious footman, transformed into a candelabra, followed by the butler Cogsworth, transformed into a clock, and the housekeeper Mrs. Potts, and her son Chip, transformed into a teapot and a teacup respectively, with the entire base decorated. Adding to the line that celebrates Disney's centenary, Iron Studios present the Beauty and the Beast Deluxe – Disney 100th – Disney Classics – Art Scale 1:10 Statue, inspired by Disney's 30th animated film of theater musical, based on the fairy tale La Belle et la Bête by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont."