The Magic of Harry Potter Awaits with Two New Beast Kingdom Statues

A new set of D-Stage statues are on the way from Beast Kingdom as the wizarding world of Harry Potter comes to life once again

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils new Harry Potter D-Stage statues for fans.

Capture the magic with scenes from The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Statues feature Harry with Buckbeak and his powerful Patronus.

Chibi-style dioramas priced at $35.99, set for November 2024 release.

Expecto Patronum!!! It is time to dive headfirst into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once again with Beast Kingdom. Some new D-Stage statues have arrived and are packed with magic from the legendary franchise. Two iconic sequences from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban have been brought to life in gorgeous diorama format. Up first is the meeting between Harry Potter and Buckbeak as this Hippogriff is ready to fly. Then, Harry finds himself casting a truly powerful Patronus Charm as he saves himself and Sirius Black in a time-traveling sequence. Both statues feature a cute chibi format but do not hold back on the craftsmanship and skill. From the feathers of Buckbeak to the Patronus Stag behind Harry, both D-Stage pieces will bring the magic of Harry Potter home to collectors. Beast Kingdom has each of these pieces priced at $35.99 and is each set of a November 2024 release. Pre-orders for the Buckbeak Encounter and Expecto Patronum are already live right on the Beast Kingdom Store.

Get Magical with Harry Potter and Beast Kingdom

"Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" takes fans of the Harry Potter series back to the third film, "The Prisoner of Azkaban," with the release of two D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' dioramas! The "Harry and Hippogriff" diorama captures the amazing moment when Harry Potter first successfully tames and rides the Hippogriff "Buckbeak", taking to the skies and soaring to legendary status."

"The "Expecto Patronum" diorama features the Patronus Charm, one of the most famous spells in the wizarding world and one of its most powerful defences as well. Harry Potter successfully conjures a unique Patronus, a stag, which ultimately drives away the Dementors. Both dioramas are crafted with professional sculpting and meticulous colouring techniques, bringing to life a condensed movie scene in 360-degree beauty. Presented in an exclusive chibi style, collect all six in the series and revisit every classic moment from the movies only with Beast Kingdom."

