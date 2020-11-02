The Mandalorian and The Child with Pram Land at Build a Bear

The Mandalorian has premiered its second season, and it was nothing less than spectacular. The newest set of Mando Monday reveals now showcase our favorite duo at some new additions to the Star Wars Build-A-Bear series. This "Mando Bear" has a masked face, built-in Beskar body, and equipment belt. This unique The Mandalorian Build-A-Bear will feature the Mandalorian and Star Wars symbols on his paws as well. When you push his paw, the Mando Bear will play the hit theme song from the Disney + show. The adventures don't need there as Build-A-Bear announced that their The Child plush will now get his very own pram. Your The Child plush can now have his own home as collectors pike up this fun and unique Build-A-Bear accessory.

The Mandalorian Build-A-Bear Plush Figures are set as Online exclusives and can be found located here. The Mando Bear with built-in theme song is priced at $48.00, and The Child Pram can be purchased by itself for $35.00. Make sure you sign up for the email notification to add this Pram to your Star Wars collection. Make sure you stay tuned for all Mando Monday reveals as they are revealed with new plush, books, figures, apparel, and much more.

"Bring home a bounty of hugs with The Mandalorian™ bear! Every fan in the galaxy will want to track down this one-of-a-kind teddy bear. Along with its plush weapon wristie, this bounty hunting bear has a masked face and a built-in bodysuit of armor and an equipment belt. Both the Star Wars™ logo and Mandalorian symbol are featured on the paw pads. Press this bear's paw before you embark on your adventure—it includes a sound chip featuring the theme song from the hit series!"

"Keep the Child safe from bounty hunters! This plush addition looks just like the hover pram seen in The Mandalorian™. It's the perfect size for transporting the Child-inspired accessory and keeping this unknown species safe and snuggly!"