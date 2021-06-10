The Mandalorian Gets His Own Lightsaber With Hasbro Lightsaber Squad

Hasbro's Lightsaber Squad is a unique toy line that is dedicated to younger collectors by giving them character themed Star Wars sabers. We have already received one wave that included Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, a Stormtrooper, and R2-D2 with fun laser sword hilts. We have shown off some of these sabers in person and collectors can check out my personal favorite, the red Stormtrooper bladed sword here. It looks like the line is not done either as Hasbro is traveling to the Outer Rim as The Mandalorian and The Child are getting their own themed lightsabers. This is pretty exciting stuff for adults and kids collectors alike as it gives them a special collectible that captures the personality of two hit Star Wars characters in lightsaber form.

The Child gets a new green-bladed sword design with his adorable face placed up by the blade emitter. The design is based on his pram, which is a simple yet fun concept for any fans of The Child that will make a great addition to any collection. Din Djarin, on the other hand is getting a lightsaber based on both of his armor designs with the brown and Beskar sets. The lightwave will have a unique orange blade which is hardly seen in the Star Wars universe, so this is a must own collectible for any fan. Both Star Wars Lightsaber Squad the Mandalorian sabers are priced at $9.99 and yet to ease too with a Spring 2021 release. Be sure to pick up the previous wave of Squad Sabers here for a gift for your young Jedi in training.

"STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD THE MANDALORIAN – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2021). Blast off into a galaxy filled with starships and vehicles and get immersed in exciting stories of good versus evil against a backdrop populated by heroes, villains, droids, and space creatures with STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD Lightsabers! This STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD THE MANDALORIAN Lightsaber is designed to look like the bounty hunter character from the live-action streaming series, THE MANDALORIAN, on Disney+. Kids can extend the orange Lightsaber blade for imaginary battles with a flick of their wrist. Available at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD THE CHILD – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2021). Blast off into a galaxy filled with starships and vehicles and get immersed in exciting stories of good versus evil against a backdrop populated by heroes, villains, droids, and space creatures with STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD Lightsabers! This STAR WARS LIGHTSABER SQUAD THE CHILD Lightsaber is designed to look like the mysterious alien character from the live-action streaming series, THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. Kids can extend the orange Lightsaber blade for imaginary battles with a flick of their wrist. Available at most major retailers."