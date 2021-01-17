New Star Wars Stormtrooper Themed Lightsaber Embraces the Dark Side

We return to the original Star Wars Saga as new lightsabers are starting to hit stores from Hasbro. These lightsabers are not your usual designs as they are all feature character-themed sculpts. All four of these sabers are part of the new Lightsaber Squad series that turns Darth Vader, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, and the Stormtrooper into one of the most iconic weapons in the galaxy. We were lucky enough to find the Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Stormtrooper saber in store, which is great because of the four designs; this was the one that was the most intriguing. Getting it in hand was something else, and we just had to show it off with our newest Collectibles Corner review here at Bleeding Cool.

Right off the bat, the sculpt is pretty amazing as it captures that iconic Star Wars Stormtrooper armor design. The lightsaber is not small either as the hilt comes in at 9" and sizes up quite well with other sabers like Ezra's saber from Star Wars: Rebels. Excusing the hilt size, the blade measures about 20", which is enough to show off that red 4 tier blade Star Wars fans are used too. Hasbro did a great job adapting the Stormtrooper armor design into the lightsaber hilt with a white and black design and nicely sculpted armor curves. The blade emitter features a Stormtrooper helmet, which is very well done, but in all honestly, they could have left that out. It would have been cool to see these character-themed designs without the added head, giving it a new and unique twist on the classic saber while staying true to the lightsabers design.

These lightsabers are designed for children, I mind you, so the creativity put into these will captivate kids and adults alike. It is honestly surprising that we have never seen character designed lightsabers before today. The Stormtrooper Lightsaber Squad saber is the best in the lot as it almost feels like something that would have been issued to elite soldiers to take on the Rebellion. The hilt is a great size, and the blade length is perfect for what is being offered to kids. Each unique Star Wars Lightsaber Squad toy is priced at $9.99, which is incredible for what Hasbro is going you. This design can pulling adult and kid collectors alike, and it is something unique and fun that we have not seen before. I hope Hasbro can keep more of these designs come in the future and modify each one to carry their own weight. Fans can find pre-orders for the Stormtrooper here, or collectors can find the entire wave bundled together for order here. Stay tuned as we take a look at the light side of the force with another amazing addition to the Lightsaber Squad next.