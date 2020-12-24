The Mandalorian Hot Wheels Revealed With New Stop-Motion Video

The Mandalorian is racing on into action as Mattel announces special character-themed Hot Wheels collectibles. With the season two finale recently airing, the hit show is on everyone's mind, and Mattel is bringing it to the race track with their newest collectibles. They have announced four special Hot Wheels Character Cars that are based on different characters from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series. Revving their engines first is The Mandalorian himself with a reissue featuring new white packaging. The car will feature the helmet design on the front of the vehicle with brown in a dark gray color design capturing the first appearance of The Mandalorian in the first season. We will also be getting another Mandalorian as the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian bust his way into your Hot Wheels collection. This mighty truck is the first appearance of this Star Wars character, and his helmet is featured in the front, and his armor design and color are shown throughout the trucks detailing. The fun doesn't end there as Cara Dune races driving on in with her own The Mandalorian Hot Wheels design. This buggy is ready for action with a look that features the color scheme of her to your armor and will be a great addition to the set.

Last but not least, The Child is here in car form as fans get an official look since his prototype image we saw during SDCC. The adorable designs show off a small smart car with The Child and pram design; he will be a must-have for Baby Yoda fans and a perfect companion to The Mandalorian car. Hot Wheels fans will definitely want to check out these The Mandalorian cars. Each one is nicely detailed and captures the armor stylings of each Star Wars character. It looks like The Mandalorian and the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian can already be found online and in-store. Like most Hot Wheels cars, they will be priced around $3.99; they can be found located here. Cara Dune and The Child will release in 2021, so make sure you keep an eye out for these adorable Star Wars character-themed cars in the new year.