Star Wars Mando Monday Reveals: Igloo Cooler, Art Book, and Macarons?

The Mandalorian's newest Mando Monday has finally arrived! As usual, the day is filled with a massive amount of Star Wars reveals from apparel, books, digital content, and even collectibles. We did already see that Hasbro will be releasing two new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures to celebrate today's event. However, there are some other gems in the rough of today's reveals that we just had to discuss. The first reveal is a new book called The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The book is filled with behind the scenes of the hit live-action Star Wars series with sketches, concept art, interviews, and much more. Take a deeper dive into the world of the Mandalorian this winter with its December 2020 release date, price of $31.99, and location can be found here. Things are then getting a little chilly as we head on over to Igloo, who is getting a new Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler. This cooler is ready to keep your food and drinks cold on your travels to the Outer Rim with The Mandalorian inspired deco. Featuring some great Star Wars art, this cooler will be the hit of any get-together this holiday, and you can find yours located here for $39.99.

The last Mando Monday reveal we want to look at is from the latest episode of the Mandalorian. The Child is about to get hungry once again as Williams Sonoma is releasing some Macrons inspired by the Nevarro Nummies treat. These delicious looking Macrons are a sweet treat for The Child and fans of the show with authentic galactic flavor that features creamy vanilla filling. If you're really trying to impress that Star Wars fan this holiday season, this will be the treat to get them. With 12 macrons in total, they can be tracked down here and acquired for the hefty price of $49.95. All of these reveals are perfect for the Mando Monday trend as it features a great assortment of collectibles and goodies that will please man Star Wars fans. Make sure you tune in to The Mandalorian Fridays on Disney+.

"Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies™. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling."

"Introducing The Mandalorian™ Playmate Pal. This is the way…to keep your drinks and food cold in the outer reaches of the galaxy (and here on Earth too). Inspired by The Mandalorian, the lone-bounty-hunter-turned-the-Child-caretaker, this is the most wanted cooler of every universe. A tried-and-true favorite around the world, this versatile 9-can cooler features our iconic tent-top design in a go-anywhere size perfect for average-sized lunch appetites at work or at play."

"The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes fans behind the scenes of the first ever live-action Star Wars television series. Filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director Dave Filoni, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will provide readers with an exclusive look at a whole new universe of Star Wars characters, locations, and vehicles."