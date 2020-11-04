The Mandalorian Mudhorn Skull Goes Mini with Regal Robot

Regal Robot he's back at it again with a brand new collectible from The Mandalorian. This time the Mudhorn is getting miniaturized with their newest skull mini sculpture. Standing roughly 5 inches tall, the Mudhorn is given a skeletal remake with hand staining accents and a close amount of detail. The Mandalorian fans will remember this beast from the second episode of the first season as The Child saves his life from it. This mini skull allows collectors to bring home an aspect of the show in an amazing way that Star Wars fans will not want to miss.

The Mudhorn played a massive role in the first season, and the main character still wears the signet of it to this day. This mini collectible will be a great addition to any fans growing collection and a perfect gift this holiday season. The Mandalorian Mudhorn Skull Mini Sculpture will be priced at $39.99. Regal Robot has a limited number of these in stock and can be purchased right now and here. They are expected to ship between 2 to 3 business days, so make sure you get on it before they sell out. Do not forget to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars decor and collectibles that are offered by Regal Robot, like the Gamorrean concept fighter statue, Mythosaur wall skull, magnets, and so much more.

"Regal Robot is proud to present our 5″ tall sculptural decor piece inspired by the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian™, and a great new Star Wars™ beast. Now you can honor the epic battle that earned Din Djarin his mudhorn signet! This highly detailed, solid resin mudhorn skull is cast and hand-painted in the U.S.A. Hand staining accents the amazing details and wonderful organic sculpture and makes each a unique work of art.

Like our other Mandalorian-inspired decor pieces, this mudhorn skull mini sculpture is ready to display and will bring some classic Star Wars style into your home, office, man-cave, fan-cave… or even mud-horn cave today! Pair with our Mandalorian Skull Mini Sculpture or other great products (sold separately) inspired by The Mandalorian in our Star Wars Decor section!"