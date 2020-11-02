The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Campaign Passes 15,000

The Mandalorian Hasbro Razor Crest HasLabs campaign does it again as they pass 15,000 backers. This only comes days after the past 13,000 backers, which unlocked the four carbonite blocks. It's no surprise that this Star Wars HasLabs campaign It's starting to gain traction once again as The Mandalorian Season 2 begins. This newest backing has unlocked A clear display stand to show off the razor crest in the light. This is a nice additional piece for true Razor Creat ship for collectors who don't want to show it off with all its parts. I am also a fan of how to display stand is not something just static but slightly dynamic, letting The Mandalorian if it is displayed in a flying motion.

Star Wars fans now have to work on hitting that last and final 17,000 backers. This would then unlock the Offworld Jawa with added accessories like the Mudhorn egg, blasters, and other accessories that won't be found in the original released later on. The Mandalorian Will continue to pick up popularity as a second season continues to grow, so make sure you jump on this campaign before it is too late, and it is set to close on November 9, 2020. The Star Wars Razor Crest Ship will be priced at $350 in assets release in for 2021. It is packed with amazing detail, figures, and one of a kind accessories that can only be found in this Hasbro campaign and can be found here.

HasLab is back with another exciting new creation – the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest.

If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest vehicle

The Vintage Collection vehicle Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape

The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape Unlock #1: Escape pod

Unlock #2: Exclusive The Child figure with end-of-season-1 hover pram

Unlock #3: 4 carbonite blocks (as seen in The Mandalorian Episode 1)

Unlock #5: Clear display stand to show off Razor Crest in flight

Unlock #6: Exclusive Offworld Jawa with added accessories (Unlocks with 17,000 backers)

This crowdfund project will run from September 25th, 2020 to 11:59pm ET on November 9th, 2020. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021.