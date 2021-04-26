The Mandalorian IG-11 Finally Gets His Own MAFEX Figure

To this day, it is crazy to me for the amount of The Mandalorian collectibles we do not have. Do not get me wrong, we have seen a huge assortment of collectibles over the past two years, mainly in the wheelhouse of The Child and Beskar Mando. However, The Mandalorian has broke records and changed the way fans watch blockbuster series, and it had a great cast of characters outside of the leads. For some odd reason, we still have yet to see a new Boba Fett figure (besides Hot Toys) since his glorious return to the universe. Medicom is slowly building their Star Wars universe as they have finally released their IG-11 MAFEX figure. This breakout character from the first season of The Mandalorian was a hit, and fans can now bring him to your shelves, standing 7 inches tall and with massive amounts of articulation.

IG-11 will come with a wide variety of accessories from his appearances in the first season of The Mandalorian as well. These include two blasters for bounty hunting, a thermal detonator, a beverage set from his reprogramming days, and a scaled The Child to protector. All of these are excellent accessories that Star Wars fans will get a kick out of and will make this a great companion figure for the MAFEX Din Djarin figure. IG-11 is set to return at the beginning of 2022, priced at $109.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"The bounty hunter droid turned protector of the child, IG-11 joins the MAFEX line based on its appearance in the Disney+ Series The Mandalorian. IG-11 stands about 7.22 inches tall and features a ton of articulation for maximum posing options. He includes several interchangeable accessories, as well as a figure of The Child in the same scale."

Features

7.22 inches (18.3cm)

Made of plastic

From the Disney+ Series The Mandalorian

Highly articulated

Includes a figure The Child in the same scale

Contents