The Child Holiday 2020 Gift Guide Contains What You Seek

The Mandalorian season two is back, and that means more adorableness from The Child. The Child is one of the biggest characters to come out of the live-action Star Wars series besides the Mandalorian himself. With fans going crazy for the lovable creature, he is the perfect character to bless family and friends with this holiday season. We have picked some of the coolest and most adorable collectibles featuring The Child that will be great gifts for any fan. Kicking things off first is The Mandalorian Baby Bounty mini-figures. With a huge variety of different poses, fans can add these little guys to any stocking; they can be found here for 2 for $15.

Next is from Star Wars: The Black Series action figure with the tiniest little The Child figure. This adorably packaged companion will go great with any of The Mandalorian 6 inch figures. The little one even comes with its own little tray of accessories showcasing a couple of iconic scenes from the first season. Priced at only $9.99, fans can surprise any bounty hunter with the prize they seek here. If that isn't enough, then you will want to add the cute Mattel plush that features a combination of soft and hard parts. The 11' plush is reasonably priced and one of the most adorable collectibles on the market. Collectors can find them loaded here for only $24.99 and can be found located here.

We end our The Child gift guide with the animatronic figure from Hasbro. The figure has touchable parts that activated voice and sound effects from The Mandalorian. With motorized movements and interaction, this will be one fun figure for any Star Wars fan this holiday. He is priced at $59.99 and can be found located here. All of these figures will be great collectibles for any fan of The Child. With The Mandalorian's growing popularity, it is not a bad idea to have at least one in your collection.