The Mandalorian Travels Back in Time with Ronin Bandai Figure

Bandai is back at it again as they travel through time with the incredible world of Star Wars as they reveal a new Mei Sho Movie Realization figure. The Mandalorian and Grogu are back with a brand new sculpt and design that captures this Lone Wolf and Cub in his Beskar armor with a twist of Samurai culture. This figure is beautifully detailed with Japanese history, from the etchings on the armor to The Child's pram. The set of characters will also include some fun accessories like the jetpack, blaster, and rifle from The Mandalorian and a scabbard, sword, and push cart. This is one unique Star Wars collectible, and fans of the Mei Sho Movie Realization figure line will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Mandalorian Mei Sho Movie Realization Ronin Mando and Grogu are priced at $139.99. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check to some of the other Star Wars Mei Sho Movie Realization bounty hunters with Boba Fett and Jango Fett.

"The Mandalorian returns to the Meisho Movie Realization series with a completely new sculpt of his suit and armor inspired by the beskar armor from the Disney+ Series. Included with this figure is an in-scale figure of Grogu who can be seated in a pram inspired by wooden pushcarts from the Samurai era of Japanese history. The Mandalorian rifle and blaster are included as is his jetpack that he received at the end of the first season of the show. With such a high attention to detail and poseability for creating your own scenes, you will want to be sure to add this clan of two to your collection!"

Product Features

Part of the Mei Sho Movie Realization series

Features the Mandalorian as a Ronin

Highly detailed armor

In-scale Grogu

Highly poseable

Box Contents

Ronin Mandalorian figure

2 Pairs of hands

Rifle

Jet pack

Blaster

Sword

Scabbard

Grogu

Pram

Push cart