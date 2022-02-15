The Mandalorian's Modified Naboo Starfighter Coming Soon from LEGO

The Book of Boba Fett had a lot of mixed reviews, but it brought back one of the coolest bounty hunters around. It added to the growing mythos of Boba, and it gave Star Wars fans more screen time for him than the entire Original Trilogy. Two of the biggest episodes involved the return of The Mandalorian, and it even showed fans his newly acquired ship. Bringing the Prequel Trilogy back, the N-1 Starfighter makes its return with a completely modified ship for Mando to ride in after the destruction of the Razor Crest. This sweet new ride is now coming to LEGO with a fantastic 412 piece set that is loaded with mini-figures and detail. The Mandalorian with Darksaber, Grogu, Peli Motto, and the BD Droid are all included and puts this new ship in Star Wars fan's hands pretty fast. This new Star Wars LEGO set is expected to ship in June 2022, and pre-orders are live right here for $59.99.

"Create your own exciting Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett stories with The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter. This brick-built model is just as beaten-up as the real thing – thankfully, Peli Motto is here with her BD Droid to help with repairs! Then launch your next mission from Tatooine with Grogu on board. And if you encounter enemies along the way, you can fire the torpedo to take out the threat!"

"Tatooine tales from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett come to life for young builders with this LEGO® brick model of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (75325). It has a minifigure cockpit, passenger space for Grogu, cargo compartment, a spring-loaded shooter and realistic details. A fun gift for kids aged 9 and up, this building toy features LEGO minifigures of The Mandalorian and Peli Motto, plus LEGO figures of Grogu (affectionately known by fans as 'Baby Yoda') and a BD Droid to inspire creative role play."