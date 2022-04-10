The Ministry of Magic Comes to LEGO with New Harry Potter Brick Set

I can never get enough of Harry Potter, and with a new Fantastic Beast arriving this week, it makes you miss the Harry Potter Saga. Nothing is wrong with the Fantastic Beast films as it expands the world we thought we knew. However, you can never capture the magic of those original films, but LEGO is trying with new brick building sets. A whole new set of Harry Potter sets has arrived, showing off iconic scenes from the 8 film stories. This time we get a new set for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II with the Ministry of Magic. This is a first for this location with this 990 piece set that comes in at 12 inches tall and nine mini-figures.

The Ministry of Magic set will come with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, who have the ability to transform into Albert Runcorn, Mafalda Hopkirk, and Reg Cattermole. As they hunt for the Slytherin Locket Horcrux, other members of the Ministry of Magic are here with Mary Cattermole, Arthur Weasley, Dolores Umbridge, Pius Thicknesse, Corban Yaxley, and even a Dementor. Harry Potter fans will be pleased with this set, and LEGO really put some excellent detail, features, and characters into it. The Ministry of Magic Harry Potter LEGO Set is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders will go live right here on June 19, 2022.

"Delight Harry Potter™ fans aged 9 and up with LEGO® Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic™ (76403) – the first LEGO set to feature the magical headquarters in such authentic detail. This multistory set captures the full scale and scope of the Ministry of Magic's activities. Familiar characters include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™ and Ron Weasley™ who – with a turn of the head and a new hairpiece – magically transform into Albert Runcorn, Mafalda Hopkirk and Reg Cattermole. Behind the facade are several detailed interiors to explore: Dolores Umbridge's office, Arthur Weasley's office, the Hall of Prophecy and the Court Room. Kids must find the Slytherin™ locket and escape without being caught by Yaxley, Pius and the Dementor™!"

Magical headquarters – LEGO® Harry Potter™ The Ministry of Magic™ (76403) is the first LEGO set to capture the scale and scope of this bustling hive of activity

Minifigures – Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Ron Weasley™, Albert Runcorn, Mafalda Hopkirk, Reg & Mary Cattermole, Arthur Weasley, Dolores Umbridge™, Pius Thicknesse, Corban Yaxley and a Dementor™

Authentic accessories – Familiar items from the movies include a red phone booth, stacks of the Daily Prophet newspaper, Umbridge's Patronus cat, 2 decoy detonators and the Slytherin™ locket Horcrux

An immersive play experience – Filled with realistic details and imaginative role-play adventures, this 'living model' provides Harry Potter™ fans with endless play-and-display possibilities

A mega, modular toy – Measuring over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 8.5 in. (21 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep, the set's modular design makes it easy to reconfigure for endless new adventures