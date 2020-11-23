The Mummy Is The Latest Revealed Spinatures Figure From Waxwork

Revealed today by Waxwork Records on Boris Karloff's birthday, no less, is the latest in their Spinatures line of busts: The Mummy. The mini-busts are designed to sit on top of your vinyl as it spins around and plays and is a neat little collectible to boot. The sculpts' detail work is incredible, and I dare you to find a more affordable bust on the market of the Universal Monsters. The Mummy here is in his iconic arms crossed pose, and the detail work here is amazing. Look at that face! That might be one of the best face sculpts of The Mummy of all-time. You can check out more pics of this new reveal down below.

The Mummy Will Look Good Spinning Around

"It Comes To Life!

Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters THE MUMMY Spinature collectible figure! From the classic 1932 horror movie, The Mummy features detailed likeness of legendary actor Boris Karloff and comes packaged in a double window collector's box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin. Collectible stands approximately 4" tall."

This Spinatures line is coming out swinging, man. Already with seven figures announced, others including the Universal Monsters Wolfman, Creature From The Black Lagoon, Dracula, The Invisible Man, and The Phantom of the Opera have also been teased about going up for order before the end of the year. Loving all the attention to horror, what goes better with playing your vinyl at home than an awesome horror figure spinning around on top? To check out all seven announced Spinatures figures so far, including this new figure of The Mummy, and to place an order for any of them, you can go right here. This one will run you $24, and it ships in March.