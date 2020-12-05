The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Joins Good Smile Company

Coming out of the hit Tim Burton animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas comes Sally. Sally will join the Nendoroid figure lineup from Good Smile Company. The lovely stitched girl Sally is faithfully re-created in a new miniaturized form. She will have a variety of faceplates allowing collectors to display her with sad, happy, and smiling expressions. She also comes with a variety of The Nightmare Before Christmas accessories like the Deadly Night Shade, Thistle, basket, bottle, and fishbones. The Nightmare Before Christmas, fans will not want to miss out on this figure as she'll be a perfect addition to your growing Disney collection.

Good Smile Company does an amazing job capturing high-end detail in such a small package. This Sally Nendoroid figure will be fun to display with other The Nightmare Before Christmas figures. She can now join already released Jack Skellington with his adventures. She is packed with great color, detail, and a fun set of accessories that can please any fan of the animated film. The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $56.99. She is set to release in August 2021, and fans can find her located here. Her pre-orders will stay open until January 13, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before that window closes. Keep an eye out as well for the upcoming jack Skellington as Sandy claws figure to complete your collection.

"From Halloween Town, Sally joins the Nendoroids! From Tim Burton's famous movie, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," comes a Nendoroid of Sally! From the stitches on her arms and legs to the details on her dress, Sally has been carefully recreated in Nendoroid form! A variety of faceplates and option parts are also included to let you recreate your favorite scenes. Pose Sally carrying the jar of Deadly Night Shade, or holding the thistle as she plucks the leaves. And just like in the film, the basket she gives to Jack comes complete with the bottle and fishbones. Be sure to add her to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Hair Parts (x1)

Face Parts (x3)

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Parts (x1)

Left Leg Parts (x1)

Deadly Night Shade

Thistle

Basket

Bottle

Fishbones