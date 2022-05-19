The Nightmare Before Christmas Steals the Spotlight for Funkoween

Funko's new Funkoween event is going strong with some pretty impressive reveals so far. It looks like some pretty massive waves are on the way, including more Pops for the famous Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! This wave is incredible, with The Nightmare Before Christmas getting Pop Pins, VHS Covers, and a huge release of new Black Light designs. Oddly enough, there are not a lot of retailer exclusives in this Black Light reveal, which is a change from the usual Black Light series. There are still plenty of exclusives in this line up including a pretty sweet Walmart 5-Pack that fans will not want to miss. The Funkoween set of reveals will consist of:

Black Light Collection Pop Vinyls

Jack Skellington

Sally

Zero

Oogie Boogie

Mayor

Santa Jack Skellington – FunkoShop Exclusive

Art Series Zero

Jack Skellington with Snake – Hot Topic Exclusive

Scary Jack – GameStop Exclusive

Black Light 5-Pack (Sally, Jack, Zero, Oogie, and Mayor) – Walmart Exclusive

Oogie Boogie with Dice – Jumbo Sized Pop – FunkoShop Exclusive

Jack Skellington with Zero – Jumbo Sized Pop

POP! VHS Cover – Amazon Exclusive

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas POP! Pins

Jack Skellington

Sally (Sitting)

Zero

Oogie Boogie

Oogie Boogie (Glow in the Dark) Chase Variant

This is a big win (or loss) for The Nightmare Before Christmas fans, and some of these colors are sweet. The Black Light Collection has always been a great set of Pops, and it will be fun to add more spooky characters to it. The VHS Cover Pop is pretty sweet, and I continue to stay impressed with these fun Pop Covers, bringing Pops off your shelves and onto your walls. Pink Oogie Boogie is very impressive and Sally looks pretty much the same, but those popping colors are just fantastic. Pre-orders for all of these Funkoween The Nightmare Before Christmas reveals are already live here and here. They are all expected to release in September 2022 and be sure to stay tuned for more Funkoween reveals from Funko as they come.