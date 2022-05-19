The Nightmare Before Christmas Steals the Spotlight for Funkoween
Funko's new Funkoween event is going strong with some pretty impressive reveals so far. It looks like some pretty massive waves are on the way, including more Pops for the famous Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! This wave is incredible, with The Nightmare Before Christmas getting Pop Pins, VHS Covers, and a huge release of new Black Light designs. Oddly enough, there are not a lot of retailer exclusives in this Black Light reveal, which is a change from the usual Black Light series. There are still plenty of exclusives in this line up including a pretty sweet Walmart 5-Pack that fans will not want to miss. The Funkoween set of reveals will consist of:
Black Light Collection Pop Vinyls
- Jack Skellington
- Sally
- Zero
- Oogie Boogie
- Mayor
- Santa Jack Skellington – FunkoShop Exclusive
- Art Series Zero
- Jack Skellington with Snake – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Scary Jack – GameStop Exclusive
- Black Light 5-Pack (Sally, Jack, Zero, Oogie, and Mayor) – Walmart Exclusive
- Oogie Boogie with Dice – Jumbo Sized Pop – FunkoShop Exclusive
- Jack Skellington with Zero – Jumbo Sized Pop
POP! VHS Cover – Amazon Exclusive
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas POP! Pins
- Jack Skellington
- Sally (Sitting)
- Zero
- Oogie Boogie
- Oogie Boogie (Glow in the Dark) Chase Variant
This is a big win (or loss) for The Nightmare Before Christmas fans, and some of these colors are sweet. The Black Light Collection has always been a great set of Pops, and it will be fun to add more spooky characters to it. The VHS Cover Pop is pretty sweet, and I continue to stay impressed with these fun Pop Covers, bringing Pops off your shelves and onto your walls. Pink Oogie Boogie is very impressive and Sally looks pretty much the same, but those popping colors are just fantastic. Pre-orders for all of these Funkoween The Nightmare Before Christmas reveals are already live here and here. They are all expected to release in September 2022 and be sure to stay tuned for more Funkoween reveals from Funko as they come.