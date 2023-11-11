Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: Factory Entertainment, men in black

The Noisy Cricket from Men in Black Arrives from Factory Entertainment

Wield one of the most dangerous weapons in the galaxy as Factory Entertainment debut their latest replica from Men in Black

Article Summary Factory Entertainment releases 1:1 Noisy Cricket replica from Men in Black.

Crafted with plastic and die-cast elements, including a display case.

Features LED light and authentic sound effects from the original film.

Available for pre-order at $450 for September 2024 release.

The good guys dress in black and Factory Entertainment is ready to be the protectors of Earth once again with their latest 1:1 film replica. Coming out of Men in Black, the Noisy Cricket is back, and this powerful piece can now come home. Sony Pictures allowed the Factory Entertainment team to faithfully bring this blaster to life from careful study of all documents the prop. The Noisy Cricket measures 4.3" long and is crafted from plastic and die-cast elements. It will have an LED light as well as a collectors wooden case that will allow Men in Black fans to display it on the wall. Movie props like this are unique, and it is for a popular film that never sees new collectibles nowadays. Fans can bring home the Noisy Cricket home for a mighty $450, it is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are found right here.

The Men in Black Noisy Cricket Has Arrived

"Hey, Kay, nah, nah. Come on, man, you – you get a Series Four De-atomizer and I – I get a little – little midgy cricket?" – Agent J. The Noisy Cricket is small in size but packs a powerful punch! Sideshow and Factory Entertainment are proud to offer the replica based on the hero props as seen in 1997's Men in Black. Sony Pictures kindly permitted the team of replica makers exclusive access to their archive to carefully study and thoroughly document every detail of the surviving props to faithfully reproduce what's seen on screen."

"Each replica is crafted from high quality materials including ABS plastic, acrylic and die-cast metal components which are either polished or chrome plated. It also features remastered sound effects taken directly from the film, as well as green LED lights, which is accurate to the first film in the franchise. Presented in an included wooden display case, each Noisy Cricket replica comes with a numbered limited edition plaque and certificate of authenticity. Don't miss your chance to add this Noisy Cricket Prop Replica to your Men in Black collection today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!