The Paw Patrol Are Ready For Action with New RSVLTS Collection

Chase is on the case and so is the rest of the Paw Patrol pups as RSVLTS debuts a new set of shirts just for pre-schoolers

RSVLTS is back with yet another button-down collection, and this time; it is time for the heroes of Adventure Bay with the Paw Patrol. No job is too big; no pup is too small with this collection that is designed just for your toddlers as this is a preschoolers collection. We love everything that RSVLTS dishes out, and they have more than just for adult collectors to wear, and that is just fantastic. Three new Paw Patrol button-downs are here for your little ones capturing some of your favorite pups from the hit Nickelodeon cartoon. It looks like the more popular pups are featured with Chase, Marshall, Rubble, and Skye.

Preschool starts in the next copes of weeks, and now your little one can prepare for that new journey with RSVLTS and their favorite pups at their side. They will be able to wear a nice pixelated button-down with some iconic pups or get an elegant teal shirt with some adorable puppy PAW-traits, and lastly, a shirt that you can count on, literally. It is pretty awesome for kids to be able to wear a shirt like their mom or dad but with some flair of a show they love. Paw Patrol pups can find these three new releases, as well as the entire button-down collection, right here at $39 each. PAW Patrol, to the Lookout!

Paw Patrol – "You Can Count On Us"

"Whether it's to save Adventure Bay from Mayor Humdinger's latest shenanigans or just to provide some wholesome family fun, you can always count these cool canines to get the job done. Hey, that rhymed."

"This colorful KUNUFLEX™ button down features Chase, Marshall, Rubble, and Skye having a good time on a number-filled playmat design. Hey, that kind of rhymed too. As Ryder would say, we're on a roll!"

"Puppy Paw-Traits"

"Move over Mona Lisa, there are some new top dogs in the portrait department. This KUNUFLEX™ work of art features the friendly faces of Chase, Marshall, and Skye smiling over a minty canvas. Dogs ARE allowed in this museum."

"Pixel Pups"

"Don't worry, they won't megabite. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, and Skye are dogs for the digital age on this pixelated KUNUFLEX™ button down which also features their trademark individual icons. Your pups will love this one more than a bit."

