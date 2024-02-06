Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, transformers

Transformers Bumblebee Comes to McFarlane Toys for Page Punchers

Step into the world of McFarlane Toys Page Punchers as a new set of heroes are called to action from the world of Transformers

The Autobots are rolling out to McFarlane Toys as the hit toy company announced their latest partnership. Teaming up with Hasbro, the world of Transformers is joining the Page Punchers line-up with new 3" tall figures. These Autobots do not transform and are similar to previous releases from DC Comics and Image Comic. Featuring 5 points of articulation, Bumblebee and Wheeljack are ready to Jon the fight and in style with these pint-size releases. Both heroes are packed in one resealable clamshell with not one but two IDW comics and a themed comic base. This set will feature Issue #1 of The Transformers: Bumblebee and #7 of The Transformers, showing off some impressive covers featuring each of these bots.

This marks the second Transformers Page Punchers release that McFarlane Toys has revealed. The first one consists of Megatron and Optimus Prime, so getting both of these sets together will be fun for any fans of these robots in disguise. We can imagine that more sets will be on the way with at least one Decepticons set, so it will be interesting to see what comes in the future. Transformers fans can bring home this Bumblebee and Wheeljack Page Puncher set for just $16.99. Pre-orders are already live online including Hasbro Pulse and McFarlane Toys Store, with an April 2024 release.

Transformers Page Punchers: Bumblebee and Wheeljack

"BUMBLEBEE – When the Decepticons are on your tail, Bumblebee is the bot you want by your side. Smaller in size, he is often underestimated, but the Autobot scout is a warrior with a fearless spark who is always ready to defend his friends. Bumblebee has proven his worth in battle many times over and become one of the most trusted lieutenants of Optimus Prime."

"WHEELJACK is the mad scientist of the Autobots. Always inventing new weapons and gadgets. Most adept at driving while in car mode. Likes to show off his stunts. Flying range of 800 miles using solid-fuel rockets in arms. Shoots magnetic inducer, shrapnel-needle and gyro-inhibitor shells from his shoulder cannons. He is his own worst enemy. Often injured while experimenting with new weapons."

