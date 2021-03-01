The Phantom and Hero Ride On In With Boss Fight Studio

The classic comic book character The Phantom is back as Boss Fight Studio announces a new addition to their Hero H.A.C.K.S line. The 21s Phantom is back and is ready for a new adventure as Boss Fight is also having his horse Hero join in on the fun. Standing 4" tall, the 21st Phantom is back in his classic grey suit and will come with two equitable pistols. His horse Hero is fully articulated and will have also allow a ride to be attached on his back. Hero will come with a saddle and stand and will be an excellent collectible for any fan of this classic comic book hero.

Boss Fight Studio does an amazing job creating some unique collectibles, especially for classic franchises. This is one of those figures, and it is not often that action figures still get a mount for their figures. The Phantom and Hero 2-Pack Hero H.A.C.K.S. set from Boss Fight Studio will be priced at $52.99. He is set to ride on in to save the save in the third quarter of 2020, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing figures also coming soon from Boos Fight Studio here.

"The Figure and Steed pack includes 21st Phantom in Grey costume and his trusty Steed Hero, ready to gallop into battle at a moment's notice. The detailed and fully articulated Phantom figure is ready for action with his pistols. Hero is fully poesable and comes with his western-style saddle and a horse stand for display. Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, The Phantom is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe."

Product Features

4 inches (10.16cm)

Made of plastic

Highly articulated figure and steed

From The Phantom comics

Box Contents

The Phantom figure 2 Pistols

Hero figure Stand Saddle

