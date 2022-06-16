The Power of Fear Arrives with Prime 1 Studio's Thaal Sinestro Statue

It is time to let fear consume your collection as Prime 1 Studio has unveiled its newest DC Comics statue. Sinestro has arrived, and he is ready to take on as many Green Lanterns as possible with this impressive 1:3 scale statue. Coming in at a whopping 44 inches tall, Sinestro is showing what real power is with high-end detail and an incredible sculpt. The statue is covered in gold and black paint, with the yellow ring energy displayed throughout. Prime 1 Studio is offering two versions, a standard and a deluxe, with the deluxe featuring three swappable heads. LED-Illumination will also be featured in Sinestro's design with his Yellow Ring, Yellow Power Battery, and Base all lighting up. This is one collectible that Yellow Lantern fans will not want to miss out on owning, with the deluxe Thall Sinestro getting a mighty $1,699 price tag. Pre-orders for the statues are already live right here with a Q3 2023 release date.

"In this phenomenal, nearly 44-inch-tall statue, Sinestro soars through an asteroid field, calling up his vast reserves of power in a display of fearsome might. Every bit as resplendent as his green counterpart, Sinestro looks amazing in his black and gold uniform, surrounded by fiery, golden-yellow energy. The more fear Sinestro can instill, the stronger his power grows…and it looks like he is scaring the bejeezus out of someone!"

"Prime 1 Studio's skilled artisans have done an incredible job with this dark but gleaming DC Super-Villain. Full of contrasting blacks, magentas, and brilliant golds, this statue is a wonder to behold! The interweaving, flowing lines of Sinestro's pose and yellow Power Ring energy complement each other in a breathtaking, cosmic dance that is a treat for the senses. And as Thaal Sinestro is imbued with yellow Sinestro Corps Fear energy, so imbued is this statue with LED Illumination! Prime 1 Studio engineers have equipped this 1:3 Scale masterpiece with LED functionality in Sinestro's Power Ring, Power Battery, and Base effects! Perfect for displaying in a dimly lit display case."

"Sinestro comes with three (3) swappable heads to display the gamut of his terrorizing emotions! He hovers on a spectacular asteroid-strewn base that is ablaze with his incredible yellow lantern energy! The pedestal features a Power Battery aflame with the same fear energy in front, and the sigil of The Sinestro Corps is proudly displayed in the back. Light up your fan cave by displaying your amazing Lantern statues head-to-head, with the MMDC-59 Green Lantern Hal Jordan, for instance! Take flight and Pre-Order today!"