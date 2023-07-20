Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, voltron

The Power of Voltron Returns to threezero with New Metallic Edition

The popular 80’s anime known as Voltron: Defender of the Universe returns to threezero with a brand new Metallic Edition release

Behold! A new Voltron: Defender of the Universe figure has arrived by threezero. The one and only ROBO-DOU Voltron mech is back and will have a new deco as threezero debuts their new Metallic Edition. This figure features a die-cast main frame with an updated metallic finish to highlight the details of this cosmic hero. When in Voltron mode, the mech stands 10.6" tall and will have an estimated 124 points of articulation with all five machines. The mech will convert into its five mini Lion bots and will come with a special set of weapons. If you missed the date, the original Voltron figure Ethen this Metallic Edition is exactly what collectors will want. The Defender of the Universe is set to arrive in Q3 2023, and pre-orders will be found right here.

Metallic Edition Voltron Makes A Landing at threezero

"A new Voltron collectible variant has arrived in a dazzling metallic color that is sure to impress! From the extremely popular 80's anime Voltron: Defender of the Universe, ROBO-DOU Voltron has taken the world by storm, and the lustrous ROBO-DOU Voltron (Metallic Edition) is now available! threezero's development team worked effortlessly to re-create the classic Voltron, utilizing ROBO-DOU engineering to achieve a wider range of articulation and better combining functions than its contemporaries. The ROBO-DOU (Metallic Edition) redeco maintains the robot's iconic retro aesthetic with an impressive new shiny exterior!"

"Accurately following the path of its predecessor, ROBO-DOU (Metallic Edition) is a non-scale, fully-articulated figure standing approximately 27cm (~10.6") tall in Voltron mode with a remarkable die-cast main frame and an impressive metallic finish to highlight the details of the mecha."

"ROBO-DOU (Metallic Edition) is composed of five Lion mecha, and is able to split into Lion mode, or combine to form Voltron. All five Lion mecha are fully-articulated figures partly adopting zinc alloy and metal parts for the movable joints. Combined, the figure utilizes 124 points of articulation for the total of five machines, with a set of Voltron mode weapons in addition to a unique set of weapons for each Lion. The radiant new finish of threezero's unique multi-layered paint techniques enhance the figure's finer details for this refreshing limited-edition release!"

