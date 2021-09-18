The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya & Fezzik Arrive at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys continues to expand their brand new The Princess Bride 7" action figure line with two new figures. We have already seen Westley and Princess Buttercup, but now we are getting Inigo Montoya and a MegaFig of Fezzik. Indigo Montoya is out for blood as this iconic movie villain is faithfully recreated by McFarlane Toys. Besides a nice amount of detail, this skilled fighter comes with his glorious sword and a display base. The giant known as Fezzik has Indigo's back and McFarlane Toys adds this might man to The Princess Bride figure line with a MegaFig release. Fezzik has 22 points of articulation, has his design is faithfully recreated from the film, and will come with a rock, which is all he needs to create some damage. Both The Princess Bride figure are perfect additions to the new 7" figure line; they will come in widow-style packages and are set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders for this whole wave of figures can be found right here, with Montoya priced at $25.99 and Fezzik priced at $41.99.

"Inigo spends the rest of his childhood and young adulthood mastering the sword, and ultimately becomes a wizard, the highest ranked swordsman in the world. Having achieved this and still not found the Count, he lapsed into depression and alcoholism, and came out of it only when Vizzini recruited him to assist in his criminal organization. He fears losing his purpose again, and therefore he remains faithfully with Vizzini.nDesigned with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

"Fezzik, the giant was employed by Vizzini. He doesn't have a problem with subverting the law, but doesn't like to fight dirty. He is friends with Inigo; the two like to play rhyming games with one another from time-to-time at the ire of their employer. Fezzik is very tall and big so at a very young age, his parents made him fight competitively. He is from Turkey, but met Vizzini in Greenland where he was unemployed. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."