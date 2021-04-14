The Prisoner Is Finally Getting A Toy Line, Kickstarter Launching Soon

The Prisoner is a classic television show from the 1960s that is criminally underrated these days. One thing we have never gotten before now, however, is an officially licensed toy line. That is all about to change. We are thrilled to help reveal The Prisoner Retro figure line Kickstarter from Wandering Planet Toys. This is the first officially licensed toy line in the property's history, and it seems only fitting that they will come in the 3.75-inch vintage style of figure, complete with awesome vintage Kenner-style cardbacks. Launching soon, this campaign will feature multiple tiers and figures for the fans to get their hands on, including two packs and the awesome RoverPackage, which we are debuting below. For more information on the campaign, go here, and check out the figures below!

The Prisoner Finally Gets Its Due

"Wandering Planet Toys is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first-ever officially licensed action figure line based on The Prisoner, the cult classic television show starring and created by Patrick McGoohan. The campaign will launch later this month, ahead of PortmeiriCon 2021, the annual celebration of The Prisoner, which will be held virtually this year on Saturday, April 24th, and Sunday, April 25th.

"The Prisoner is quintessential cult TV," said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder and Emmy nominated writer Chris "Doc" Wyatt (Marvel's Rocket and Groot). "Depending on the viewer, it can be seen as a stylish spy drama, an allegorical social commentary, a paranoid conspiracy thriller, or even a piece of avant-garde filmmaking. Our Wave 1 toys are dedicated to the idea of honoring the series and contributing to its fandom." Wandering Planet Toys' campaign features multiple tiers:

NUMBER 6 FIRST EDITION features the iconic black jacket with white piping and the classic 6 badge.

NUMBER 6 KICKSTARTER-EXCLUSIVE "ARRIVAL" EDITION features the Prisoner's all-black outfit, as seen in the episode "The Arrival" and in the opening credit sequence of each episode.

NUMBER 6 "Six of One" MEMBER EXCLUSIVE. Formed in 1976, SIX OF ONE not only runs PortmeiriCon but also hosts local events and publishes ORANGE ALERT, the Prisoner fan magazine. Wandering Planet Toys is proud to have received permission from SIX OF ONE: THE PRISONER APPRECIATION SOCIETY to offer this exclusive "Six of One" logo LIMITED EDITION CARDBACK of NUMBER 6 for its members.

NUMBER 6 "CHECKMATE" EDITION. This edition of NUMBER 6 figure sports the multi-colored cloak worn in during the living chess game in the episode "Checkmate," complete with the chess staff.

NUMBER 6 – LIMITED EDITION ROVER PACKAGE. No discussion of THE PRISONER is complete without mention of the Village's spherical guardian and menace, ROVER. In order to evoke the iconic moment of NUMBER 6 pushed up against the gelatinous side of the guardian, Wandering Planet Toys has created a Limited Edition plastic packaging unit depicting our hero in the belly of the beast. This package is a resealable clamshell, so the figure can be removed for display, then reinserted.

"FREE FOR ALL" TWO-PACK SET. This 2-figure set features NUMBER 6 and NUMBER 2 (as played by Eric Portman). The accessories include NUMBER 6's hat, bullhorn, and election poster from the episode, as well as phones from NUMBER 2's office.

"SCHIZOID MAN" TWO-PACK SET. This 2-figure set features NUMBER 6 as well as his doppelganger NUMBER 12 (also played by Patrick McGoohan, but with a color-reverse white jacket with black piping). The accessories include two fencing foils, two fencing helmets, and two marksman pistols, and miniature versions of NUMBER 24's psychic testing "Zener cards" so that you can hold your own contest to determine which figure is the real NUMBER 6.

DEGREE ABSOLUTE – The "ALL IN" PLEDGE, including an EXCLUSIVE Wandering Planet designed THE PRISONER T-Shirt. In addition to the full Wave One product line, backers will also receive an exclusive THE PRISONER T-SHIRT designed by Wandering Planet Toys.

"Wave 1 of The Prisoner action figures are far along in development," said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder Gavin Hignight. "The figures have been sculpted, the packaging has been designed, and approvals have already been granted by our partners at ITV Studios. As longtime fans of The Prisoner, we are so excited for fans and collectors to see these toys and the detail we're putting into them, but that can only happen if the campaign is funded."