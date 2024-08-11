Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron man, marvel, punisher

The Punisher Suit Up with New Iron Man Inspired Armor from Sentinel

Sentinel continues their What If? collection as The Punisher is now getting his very own set of Iron Man armor for the Fighting Armor series

Frank Castle is back and getting his own set of Iron Man armor, thanks to Sentinel's Fighting Armor series. Unlike the Marvel Comics storyline, where The Punisher stole some War Machine armor, this armor was created just for him. Whether Tony Stark made this suit for him or of him, it is a nicely sculpted figure for Sentinel's growing Marvel collection. This limited edition figure will only get 800 pieces; it will stand at 6.5" tall and will feature multiple points of articulation with some die-cast elements. As for accessories, he is surely bringing an arsenal to the battlefield with two rocket launchers for his shoulders, two cannons for his arms, two claw attachments, and a machine gun for his shoulder. The whole suit of Iron Man armor has a special decal to match The Punisher's signature look. If you were building your very own Avengers Hall of Armor collection, this is one figure fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live he is set for a Q4 2024 release at $109.99.

Marvel Fighting Armor Punisher Limited Edition

"Punisher" is joining the "Fighting Armor" line-up. "What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" Mitsunari Otenfu handles design and rearrangement while Hiroyuki Komatsubara manages prototype making and project direction. In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness."

Product Features

6.5 inches tall (16.5cm)

Made of ABS, die cast, POM, PP, PVC

Based on Marvel's Punisher

Part of the Fighting Armor series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Limited edition of 800 pieces

