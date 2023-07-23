Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

The Ragin' Cajun Gambit Return to Marvel Legends for X-Men 97'

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023, and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Coming straight out of San Diego Comic Con 2023, Hasbro has debuted a new wave of Marvel Legends figures. While the Marvel Knights are getting their time to shine, an entirely new wave of X-Men figures is on the way. This wave is inspired by the new and upcoming animated Marvel Studios series X-Men 97'. Seven new figures are on the way that features their appearances right from the 90s, and each with their own card back. The Ragin Cajun himself will be joining the wave as Gambit is here and is packed with kinetic energy.

This new version of Gambit is updated with an X-Men 97' appearance and will come with his bow staff and set of throwing cards. Gambit will pair perfectly with Rogue, Storm, Wolverine, or the other X-Men 97' Marvel Legends figures. Pre-orders are not live at the time, but each figure will be $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release and found at HasbroPulse.com and other online retailers. Marvel collectors can also get a closer look at all of these new figures and more with our new Hasbro Booth coverage, seen right here.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMBIT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Suave, charming Gambit has an affinity for playing cards — and a mutant ability to kinetically charge objects. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMBIT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Gambit figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a throwing card hand."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

