The Return of The Living Dead Dolls: Eggzorcist Arrives at Mezco Toyz Easter is over but not picking up some of those eggs has a cost and Mezco Toyz brings her to life with the Living Dead Dolls Eggzorcist

Mezco Toyz has dug up some true horror today as they unveil their newest The Living Dead Dolls release. The Eggzorcist is back, and this time, she is fully upgraded with articulation, design, and accessories. Unlike some of the other Living Dead Dolls, the Eggzorcist has 18 points of articulation, stands 10" tall, and is packed with accessories. Those leftover Easter Eggs have a price; she is here to collect them and comes with five hatching eggs, a basket, a bunny mask, and a variety of creepy crawlers. To make things creepier, Mezco Toyz also included a swappable Death Mask face, as well as 6 interchangeable hands and moveable eyes. This is one Living Dead Doll that horror fans will not want to miss, and she is right here for $120 with a November 2023 release.

True Horror Comes to Life from Mezco Toyz

"After a smidgen of diggin', Eggzorcist has risen! Living Dead Dolls offers more fright and delight with the return of Eggzorcist – fully upgraded and deader than ever! This bedeviled bunny is bewitched with interchangeable facial expressions and hands, movable eyes, enhanced articulation, and a copious amount of creepy crawlers… Dressed in her infamous, weathered bunny costume with a noose around her neck and removable bunny mask, Eggzorcist hops straight into your nightmares! She's gone rotten – switch out her "Death Mask" face plate from a soul-piercing stare to a decaying, ghostly grin! Her glass-like eyes can move by way of controls inside her head."

"Eggzorcist features 18 points of articulation and 6 interchangeable hands which allow for a range of unique posing possibilities. She comes complete with a basket with paper grass, multiple eggs in different hatching stages that fit neatly in her basket, multiple bugs, and a bunny mask that fits snuggly over her head. Eggzorcist is packaged in a coffin-shaped box."

THE LIVING DEAD DOLLS – EGGZORCIST FEATURES:

Doll: Approximately 10" tall Eighteen (18) points of articulation One (1) interchangeable, expressive "Death Mask" Two (2) movable eyes Six (6) interchangeable hands

Outfit: One (1) weathered bunny costume with integrated posing wire in ears One (1) real rope noose



ACCESSORIES: