The Riddler Joins the Spin Master Batman Forever Retro Collection

Dive into the past and revisit a classic era of Gotham City with Spin Master as they returns to Batman Forever with a new retro line

Jim Carrey's iconic Riddler from 1995 is back, styled in classic Batman Forever packaging.

Figures have 5 points of articulation, ideal for both collectors and fans of 90s Batman nostalgia.

Exclusive to Target, these retro figures are a must-have for Batman collectors at just $8.99 each.

The Riddler is one of Batman's most cunning foes who first appeared in Detective Comics #140 back in October 1948! He was created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang, with Edward Nygma being a criminal mastermind who is obsessed with puzzles and riddles. His signature move is leaving clues at his crime scenes to taunt Batman, ultimately leading to his capture. The villain finally got his big break on the big screen with Batman Forever (1995), as Jim Carrey became a more eccentric version of the Riddler. In this universe, Edward is a disgruntled Wayne Enterprises scientist who becomes obsessed with Bruce Wayne and invents a device to manipulate minds.

It is now up to Batman and his new apprentice to stop the villain, and Spin Master is giving him a brand new action figure! The new Batman Forever Retro Collection has arrived, featuring a return to classic 90s toys at 5" tall and 5 points of articulation. This entire collection will be a Target Exclusive release but are a steal at $8.99 each and are packaging in return Batman Forever themed packaging. Fans can find The Riddler in stores now, along with Batman, Robin, and Two-Face, which are also coming soon.

DC Comics Batman Jim Carrey as The Riddler Retro Collection

"Dive into nostalgia with Target's Exclusive Retro Action Figures from the DC Comics Retro Collection. Each 5-inch figure is a tribute to the iconic Batman film series, featuring classic characters such as Batman, The Riddler, and Robin to collect. Designed with precision and attention to detail, these figures embody the spirit and style of 90s Batman films. Crafted for collectors and fans alike, these figures come in specially designed retro packaging that fits seamlessly into any collector's display!"

Each figure features a detailed 5-inch design, true to the iconic retro styling of the 90s Batman film series

With 5 points of articulation, it's perfect for both play and display!

These figures are an essential part of the DC Retro Collection, celebrating classic Batman characters with collector-grade packaging.

