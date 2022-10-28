The Ring's Vengeful Spirit Sadako Comes to Life with Good Smile

The Ring was one hell of a movie back in the day, and now you can bring it home in adorable Nendoroid form. Good Smile Company has unveiled its newest mysterious figure as the ghastly vengeful spirit Sadako comes to life. This is the creature that was made even more famous in The Ring, and this figure brings her right off the screen (literally) with an adorable new release. Coming in at 3.93" tall, Sadako comes with two swappable face plates with smiling and evil expressions. Two different hair pieces also featured capturing of two iconic The Ring poses as well as the perfect amount of deadly accessories.

A TV backdrop is also included, along with a videotape that will allow you to capture plenty of terrifying poses for your horror collection. I have never seen or expected to see a The Ring collectible, and this is perfect for fans missing this creature from their collection. The Sadako Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $51.99 and set for a September 2023 release. Pre-ordering this deadly lady will also give collectors a special static TV background for even more killer poses. Pre-orders are already up right here, and they will stay open until November 30, but I'm pretty sure 7 days is all you have…

There is Only One Way to Remove the Curse…

"The vengeful spirit known around the world, right by your side. Sadako is joining the Nendoroid series! The Nendoroid comes with two interchangeable face plates: a grinning face and a vicious evil face for when she attacks her victims. Optional parts include Sadako's well and a video tape."

"A background sheet to display her crawling out of a TV is also included. In addition to standard front hair part, a front hair part to display her with one eye visible and a front hair part to display her with her hair falling to the ground are included. Enjoy using these three hair parts to create all kinds of situations and poses! Be sure to add the small yet terrifying Sadako to your collection!"