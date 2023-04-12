The Secret Invasion Arrives at Hasbro with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack Hasbro is back with another Marvel Legends 2-Pack as the deadly Skull invasion has arrived with a Super and a Queen

Marvel fans just got their first trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Secret Invasion. This beloved Marvel Comics story was delivered in a peak era of Marvel Comics and has returned! Releasing as part of Hasbro's new 60th Anniversary Avengers celebration, a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way. The Super Skrull and the Skrull Queen have arrived with an impressive figure set. The Skrull Queen will feature the return of the popular and rare Spider-Woman figure that seems to be a complete rerelease with no modifications. She will come with a new set of electric hands as well as a Skull Queen head sculpt. Super Skrull is packed with Avengers powers with a Doctor Strange cloak, Iron Man gauntlet, Black Bolt mask, and stretch powers of Mr. Fantastic. Both figures will enhance your Marvel Legends Skrull Army and is priced at $55.99. The Secret Invasion is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Prepare for the Secret Invasion with Marvel Legends

